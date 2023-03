“Montreal is committed to supporting the fundamental rights of trans people to dignity and equality.”

Since 2009, the International Trans Day of Visibility has celebrated trans people and their contributions to culture and society as a whole. The annual observance, which takes place on March 31, also aims to raise awareness about the trans community and transphobia. In a statement this morning, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante noted that the city is committed to supporting trans rights.

“On this International Day of Trans Visibility, we celebrate the diversity and resilience of the trans community. Montreal is also committed to supporting the fundamental rights of trans people to dignity and equality.” —Valérie Plante

En cette Journée internationale de la visibilité trans, nous célébrons la diversité et la résilience de la communauté trans. 🏳️‍⚧️



Montréal s’engage aussi à soutenir les droits fondamentaux des personnes trans à la dignité et à l'égalité. #polmtl #TransRightsAreHumanRights — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 31, 2023

Fierté Montreal Pride also noted that today is a day to celebrate the trans community, and to learn about the challenges they face.

