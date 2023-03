The study also found that rates of Islamophobia increase with age and lack of education.

A new study on Islamophobia by the Angus Reid Institute has found that a majority of people in Quebec (56%) have a negative opinion of Islam as a religion. This percentage is significantly higher than the average in the rest of Canada, 36%.

“Activists and government officials have been concerned in recent years as attacks against Muslims in Canada have risen, including a 71% increase from 2020 to 2021. This violence was most tragically evident in 2017 when six individuals were killed at a mosque in Quebec City.

“In late January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Canada’s first special representative on combatting Islamophobia. Journalist and human-rights activist Amira Elghawaby was chosen for the position to ‘support and enhance the federal government’s efforts in the fight against Islamophobia, systemic racism, racial discrimination and religious intolerance.’“

The study also found that negative views of Islam increase with age and lack of education. The older or less educated someone is, the more likely they are to have a negative view of Islam.

“There is some correlation between age and education when it comes to the Views of Islam Index. Older Canadians are more likely to be in the Very Negative group than younger ones while younger Canadians are more likely to be in the Very Positive group. As well, half of the Very Negative group has a high school diploma or less, while the Very Positive group is much more likely to have graduated from university than other segments.”

