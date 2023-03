Sarah Polley won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for her acclaimed drama Women Talking.

Everything Everywhere All at Once and Women Talking top streaming charts in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan, which is available in Canada via Prime Video.

“When an interdimensional rupture threatens to unravel reality, the fate of the world is suddenly in the hands of a most unlikely hero: Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), an overwhelmed immigrant mother. As bizarre and bewildering dangers emerge from the many possible universes, she must learn to channel her newfound powers and fight to save her home, her family, and herself, in this big-hearted and hilarious adventure through the multiverse.”

In second and third place are Women Talking (VOD) and The Banshees of Inisherin (Disney+).

