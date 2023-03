23% of Canadians actually think Pierre Polievre has what it takes to be Prime Minister of Canada

According to a new study by Léger, just 23% of Canadians believe that Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre has what it takes to be Prime Minister. In Quebec, that percentage decreases to 13%.

Sondage Léger



Croyez-vous que Pierre Poilievre a ce qu'il faut pour être Premier ministre du Canada?



Oui 23%

Non 45%

Indécis 32%



Sondage 1510 Canadiens, 23-25 février 2023https://t.co/qJdY4pj4Wp — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) March 3, 2023 23% of Canadians actually think Pierre Polievre has what it takes to be Prime Minister of Canada

The same study found that just 26% of Canadians, including the same percentage of Quebecers, want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to run again in the next Canadian election.

According to 338Canada, the most likely outcome of the next federal election in Canada is currently another Liberal Minority government.

For the complete poll results and methodology, please see the full report here.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.