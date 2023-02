Reese Witherspoon/Ashton Kutcher rom-com Your Place or Mine, Alison Brie in Dave Franco’s Somebody I Used to Know, Brazilian YA series Mila in the Multiverse, British horror series Red Rose & more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Red Rose (new on Netflix)

Love is in the air, or is it? If you’re a fan of the insanely popular Netflix show Love Is Blind, it’s back for season 3, Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Feb. 10). As one of the few people who’ve never watched the show, it’s unclear to me what makes this particular series different but I can only imagine it’s scandalous and trashy. Enjoy!

You’ve probably seen images of Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher awkwardly posing on the red carpet this past month. Well, if you weren’t in the know, they’re promoting their new Netflix rom-com, Your Place or Mine (Feb. 10). Two long-distance best friends change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.

For something a little spooky, be sure to tune in for the British horror series Red Rose (Feb. 16). Set over a long hot summer following high school, the teens’ friendships are infiltrated by the Red Rose app, which blooms on their smartphones, threatening them with dangerous consequences if they don’t meet its demands. The app exposes the group to a seemingly supernatural entity and the seductive power of the dark web.

For Black History Month, you can check out the new documentary African Queens: Njinga (Feb. 15) narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith (who also acts as Executive Producer). This is the first part of a series that will explore a number of African Queens.

Looking for some romantic counterprogramming? On Valentine’s Day, Jim Jefferies’ newest comedy special, High n’ Dry (Feb. 14), drops on Netflix. The popular Australian comedian talks about stoned koalas, his dad’s vasectomy confusion and much more.

New on Prime Video

Somebody I Used to Know (new on Prime Video)

Alison Brie stars in her husband Dave Franco’s, directorial debut, a romantic comedy called Somebody I Used to Know (Feb. 10). On a trip to her hometown, workaholic Ally reminisces with her ex Sean and starts to question everything about the person she’s become. Things only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy, who reminds her of the person she used to be. The film is rated R and co-stars Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick), Haley Joel Osment and former Community co-star Danny Pudi.

For Fran Drescher fans, The Nanny, seasons 1-6 (Feb. 15) are finally available to stream on Prime. Sheffield!

New on Disney Plus

Mila in the Multiverse (new on Disney Plus)

Maybe the only Valentine’s Day content worth your time, the 1999 TV special Winnie the Pooh: A Valentine For You (Feb. 10) is available to stream a few days before the most romantic day of the year. Everyone is a bit jealous when Christopher Robin spends all his time making a Valentine’s Day card for a girl.

If you’re looking for a new YA series to binge, Mila in the Multiverse (Feb. 15) might be your thing. This Brazilian series is about a 16-year-old living the adventure of her life, travelling through the multiverse in search of her mother, Elis; she comes face to face with the Operators, a mysterious and dangerous group that wants to exterminate all universes.

New on Crave

Drag Race Belgique (new on Crave)

Ru Paul’s Drag Race (Feb. 10) fans have been whining online ever since the new series (airing for the first time on MTV) aired, as the show’s normally 90-minute format was cut down. Well, we’re several episodes into the season and due to outrage, the show has been restored to its intended 90-minute run length.

Is there such a thing as too much Drag Race? Well, season 1 of Drag Race Belgique (Feb. 16) airs this week. It’s Drag Race but in Belgium! The show is also hosted by local Montreal legend Rita Baga. What’s not to love?

Marc Maron is back with a new comedy special for HBO, Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (available as of 10pm on Feb 11.) dealing in part with the death of his partner Lynn Shelton.

Also, the Downton Abbey movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era, is finally available to stream on Crave. The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa.

New on CBC Gem

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (new on CBC Gem)

One of the most beautiful films of the last few years, The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Feb. 10) is now on CBC Gem. Jimmie and his best friend Mont try to reclaim the house built by Jimmie’s grandfather, launching them on a poignant odyssey that connects them to their past, even as it tests their friendship and sense of belonging in the place they call home.

