The Mandalorian season 3, Kevin Hart playing himself in Die Hart, the comedy-adventure film We Have a Ghost, an English remake of the Quebec series Plan B and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

We Have a Ghost (new on Netflix)

Even non-racing fans have been raving about Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Feb. 24), a Netflix original series about the world of F1 racing. Season 5 tackles the highs and lows of the 2022 F1 season with unprecedented access and a unique artistic flair.

The stacked comedy-adventure film We Have a Ghost (Feb. 24) is about a family who discover their house is haunted and become a social media sensation. Not everything is cheery though, as they become targets of the CIA. The cast includes Jennifer Coolidge, Tig Notaro and David Harbour.

If you can’t get enough of the Netflix original reality series Too Hot to Handle, the German iteration of the show hits the platform at the end of the month. Too Hot to Handle Germany (Feb. 28) is about hot Germans competing for a big prize. The catch? They can’t have sex.

As is the tradition, on March 1 a series of older films are also being added to the platform, including: Gran Torino, The Intern, Léon: The Professional, Men in Black, Men in Black II and Promising Young Woman.

New on Prime Video

Die Hart (new on Prime Video)

Kevin Hart stars as a version of himself in the new series Die Hart (Feb. 24), where he goes on a quest to become an action star. The show features an all-star cast of guests including John Travolta, John Reno and Josh Hartnett.

New on Disney Plus

The Mandalorian season 3 (new on Disney Plus)

Everyone’s favourite, Baby Yoda, is back as The Mandalorian (March 1) starts up its third season this week on Disney Plus. Season three picks up with bounty hunter Din Djarin (aka Mando) now wielding the Mandalorian Darksaber, with his companion Grogu in tow on another risky adventure.

Looking for a good indie movie about fatherhood? Miles Warren’s searing feature debut Bruiser (Feb. 24) — about fathers, families and the effects of fighting — hits Disney Plus this week. The film focuses on a 14-year-old boy who turns to a charismatic loner for help after being beaten up.

New on Apple TV+

The Reluctant Traveller (new on Apple TV+)

Looking for some good, fun escapist travel programming? Eugene Levy stars in The Reluctant Traveller (Feb. 24), which follows the Schitt’s Creek star as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Portugal, South Africa and more.

New Apple TV series, Liaison (Feb. 24), is about two agents — and former lovers — who must work together to combat international cyberattacks threatening the United Kingdom while also confronting the buried secrets of their destructive relationship. The series stars Vincent Cassel and Eva Green.

New on Crave

MTV Cribs: Season 19 (new on Crave)

Hungover from Nuit Blanche? Why not binge watch MTV Cribs: Season 19 (Feb. 24). It’s not like you can burn any more brain cells.

New on Criterion Channel

Cleopatra (new on Criterion Channel)

Two major actor spotlights are hitting the Criterion Channel this month: Isabelle Huppert and Michelle Yeoh (who is also in the running for the Best Actress Oscar). For Huppert, it means a chance to see Heaven’s Gate, Abuse of Weakness and In Another Country (among others). For Yeoh fans, they’ll be streaming A Heroic Trio, Executioners and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

With other spotlights on pre-code film, Buster Keaton and Afro-futurism, there is really a deluge of incredible titles being added this March, including Amateur (1994), Cleopatra (1934), Forty Guns (1957), The Intruder (2005), Loulou (1980), Love Me Tonight (1932), Made in Hong Kong (1997), Shanghai Express (1932), Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (1957) and Witchhammer (1970).

New on CBC Gem

Plan B (new on CBC Gem)

You’ll be able to watch the new time-travel CBC original Plan B (Feb. 27) this week. Shot in Montreal and starring Patrick J. Adams and Karine Vanasse, the show is about a controlling husband who wants a successful family and goes back in time to try to change the course of events and the outcome of his failing marriage. It’s an English adaptation of a Radio-Canada show with the same name.

