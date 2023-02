What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal this weekend.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Feb. 3

British ’90s pop/rock legends the Charlatans and Ride play Théâtre Corona

Montreal power pop band Sick Things play Turbo Haüs with the Flamingos Pink

Gaydonna dance party at Cabaret Berlin

Saturday, Feb. 4

Tangente presents the dance double bill Beep Test and www.grindruberairbnb.exposed Feb. 4–7

frky listen DJ night at la Sala Rossa

Sketchville sketch comedy show at Théâtre Sainte-Catherine

Bareoke: Strip Karaoke at Café Cleopatra

Sunday, Feb. 5

British indie psych duo Jadu Heart plays Petit Campus

Last Minute immersive exhibition at PHI Centre

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.