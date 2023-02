Learn how to market your services effectively so that new customers come flooding in quickly.

Starting a pressure washing business can be an excellent way to make money. But first you must set the business up properly and determine pricing that keeps you competitive. Furthermore, you need to learn how to market your services effectively so that new customers come flooding in quickly.

Start a pressure washing business with as little as $3,000 in capital, including equipment and supplies. Many people even finance their pressure washers and other startup costs this way. You’ll need a truck, trailer and commercial pressure washers, as well as various cleaning solutions and other supplies. You will also need to invest in marketing materials and/or a website to promote your business.

How to Begin

The initial step in starting a pressure washing business is selecting an entity structure. You have three main choices: sole proprietorship, LLC or corporation. A corporation is usually the best option as it creates its own legal entity and limits personal liability. Sole proprietorships are the most common and straightforward structure to establish, but they could leave you vulnerable if your company gets sued.

Decide What You Want To Do

Before beginning a pressure washing business, decide whether you want to serve residential or commercial clients. This decision will influence everything from the type of equipment needed and price point; consumers typically pay between $192 and $401 for pressure washing services – so research what prices are fair for your services.

Selecting the Appropriate Equipment

A high-quality pressure washer can help you work faster and fit more jobs into your day. There are a range of machines available, from budget models to more costly models, so be sure to select one that meets all of your requirements.

If you’re on a tight budget, consider used models. They can be purchased for a fraction of the price of new equipment and end up saving you lots of money in the long run.

Once you’ve selected a pressure washer, the next step is to decide on its power source. Electric, gas or diesel options are all available; selecting which option is most suitable for your business depends on what tasks it will perform.

Rent a Vehicle and Storage Space

Running a pressure washing business requires reliable transportation, so you will need to rent either a van or truck to transport your equipment and supplies to job sites. Some companies even lease storage space to keep their vehicles organized.

Establish Your Rates and Marketing Strategy

Before you launch your pressure washing services, always set your rates. You can find pricing guides online to estimate potential profits; however, consider how long and effort it will take to complete a job.

Upsell Your Customer, But Don’t Be Pushy

A successful pressure washing business should be able to upsell clients on other services if they show an interest. Offer to clean their drains or wash their windows if they have them, and ask for referrals from current customers.

