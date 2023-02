The family-run sandwicheria’s new location at Time Out Market will open on Feb. 28.

The lauded Montreal sandwich restaurant Bossa is the newest addition to downtown’s high-end food court Time Out Market. As announced on Tuesday, the family-run sandwicheria — which was voted #1 in the Best Sandwich category in the Best of MTL readers poll — will be opening its Time Out counter on Feb. 28.

Along with offering Bossa faves such as the Porchetta, the Time Out location will features exclusives including the Classico, made with mortadella and burrata, as well as Cannolis and Olive Oil Cake for dessert.

Bossa owner and chef Daniel Lo Manto commented on the news, and his lifelong passion for food.

“Since birth, food has been an integral part of my life. I grew up making sauces from scratch with my nonno and mother, starting with a homemade secret tomato sauce which you can now find in our sandwiches. Bossa has truly been a dream that has been cooking for years and that has become a reality through the support of my family and dedicated team which includes General Manager, Luca De Napoli, and Executive Chef, Fabio Sperduti. We are beyond excited for this next chapter and to bring Bossa to Time Out Market Montreal.”

For more on Bossa, please visit their website.

