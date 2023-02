Quebec has become the province least interested in the NHL.

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, Quebec is currently the province in Canada that is least interested in the National Hockey League (NHL). The Habs’ current standings have surely played a role in this apparent declining interest among Quebecers in following the NHL.

Just 28% of Quebecers say they watch the NHL closely or very closely, lower than Canadians on average (36%).

In Quebec, the NHL is still the most popular professional sports league, followed by the National Football League (NFL), which is followed by 15% of Quebecers.

The study found that those in Alberta (43%) and the Atlantic provinces (42%) were the most interested in the National Hockey League. (For the complete table of results, please see the report here.)

