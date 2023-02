“People across Quebec are mobilizing to demand more courage in order to secure the travel of the most vulnerable and we are answering the call.”

The City of Montreal announced today that a new, one-way, seven-kilometre bike path on Christophe-Colomb Avenue will be installed in 2023 and 2024. The path, which will run along Christophe-Colomb between Gouin Blvd. and St-Grégoire Street, will connect four Montreal boroughs, namely Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Le Plateau-Mont-Royal, Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the development, noting the safety aspect of the project, which aims to meet the objectives of the Vision Zero plan to eliminate road fatalities in the city.

“People across Quebec are mobilizing to demand more courage in order to secure the travel of the most vulnerable and we are answering the call. Pedestrians and cyclists are the first victims of road collisions and we are proud to announce this redevelopment of Christophe-Colomb, which will allow all users to circulate safely between four boroughs.”

Le réaménagement de Christophe-Colomb permettra aux piétons, aux cyclistes et à toute la population de circuler de façon sécuritaire entre quatre arrondissements.



👉 Détails : https://t.co/WH9bSV9VoW #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 1, 2023 New 7km bike path on Christophe-Colomb to connect 4 Montreal boroughs

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.