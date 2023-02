“Jerk chicken is the cornerstone dish at this Caribbean restaurant, and it’s available by the bucket, in burgers, in wraps, on a salad, on poutine and even on top of poutine on top of mac and cheese, in a dish rightly called the Cardiac Arrest — which is incredible.”

Seasoned Dreams

Jerk chicken is the cornerstone dish at this Caribbean restaurant, which has locations on St-Laurent Blvd. and in sleepy Côte-St-Paul, and it’s available by the bucket, in burgers, in wraps, on a salad, on poutine and even on top of poutine on top of mac and cheese, in a dish rightly called the Cardiac Arrest — which is incredible. The Caribbean mac and cheese alone is worth a trip to (or an order from) the “island inspired eatery” that’s become a Montreal staple.

