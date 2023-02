The annual food festival, culinary challenge and poutine popularity contest is back at over 1,000 restaurants across Canada.

La Poutine Week is on from Feb. 1 to 14 at over 100 Montreal restaurants

La Poutine Week begins today, with 133 Montreal restaurants (and over 1,000 nationwide) serving creative variations on Quebec’s national dish through Feb. 14.

Clébard’s The big TBK

From well known poutineries like la Banquise and Maamm Bolduc to chicken and ribs staples such as Roch le Coq, Poulet Rouge and Scores to casse-croûte chains like Frites Alors! and Lafleur to Asian, Caribbean and Greek eateries to breakfast places to pubs, the variety of participating Montreal restaurants translates to a wild array of poutine possibilities.

Maison Saint-Paul’s Poutine Terre-Mer

For Montrealers who want to try these creations without necessarily venturing out into the impending polar vortex this week, the festival has partnered with DoorDash to facilitate delivery.

Poulet Rouge’s Poutine Poulet Rouge

Aside from presenting a creative challenge to chefs, la Poutine Week functions as a contest, allowing clients to vote for their favourite poutines on the festival’s website, where the Top 5 poutines will be highlighted and updated in real time through the event’s two-week run.

La Bêtise Verdun’s Poutine Roi de la Mer

The 11th annual edition of la Poutine Week is also happening in Quebec City, Gatineau, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Regina, Calgary, Vancouver and beyond.

“We are honoured to be hosting our 11th year of the festival and to have remained Canada’s largest poutine festival! So let’s dig in — it’s poutine for the win!” —Festival co-founder Na’eem Adam

