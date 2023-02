“It really surprises me that Google has decided that they would rather prevent Canadians from accessing news than actually paying journalists for the work they do.”

In a press conference this afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Google’s decision to test the imposition of limits on Canadians’ access to news sites. Google’s actions came in response to the federal government’s proposed online news legislation, Bill C-18, which would force Google, Meta and other tech giants to compensate news organizations for using their content.

“It really surprises me that Google has decided that they would rather prevent Canadians from accessing news than actually paying journalists for the work they do. I think that’s a terrible mistake and I know Canadians expect journalists to be well paid for the work they do.” —Justin Trudeau

