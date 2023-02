Environment Canada is now warning of wind chill temperatures as low as -50.

Extreme cold warning in Montreal: Wind chill temperatures as low as -50 expected Friday & Saturday

Environment Canada has amended its Extreme Cold Warning for Montreal, projecting wind chill temperatures between -38 and -50 from Friday morning until Saturday.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or windchill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

“Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant. Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.”

And please remember, “if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”

Please be careful out there.

For the latest Montreal weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

This article was originally published on Feb. 2 and updated on Feb. 3, 2023.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.