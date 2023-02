Maison Akhwà:tsire will be able to accommodate up to 22 people.

A new permanent shelter for homeless Indigenous people is opening in Montreal

Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that a new permanent shelter for homeless Indigenous people is opening in downtown Montreal, in a joint effort between the federal, provincial and municipal governments. Maison Akhwà:tsire will be able to accommodate up to 22 people, offering a culturally safe space created by the organization Projets Artisanat du Quebec (PAQ), with six rooms available for people with reduced mobility.

“A new permanent shelter for homeless Indigenous people is opening in Montreal. Housing, with adapted services, is the right solution to help people in need.”

Un nouveau centre d’hébergement permanent pour personnes autochtones en situation d’itinérance voit le jour à Montréal.



L’habitation, avec des services adaptés, c’est la bonne solution pour aider les gens dans le besoin.



Tous les détails : https://t.co/BfXUWFORQ8#polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 27, 2023 Maison Akhwà:tsire, a new shelter for homeless Indigenous people, is opening in downtown Montreal.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.