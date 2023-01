Making video games today is a form of art on par with making music or paintings. Everyone has different preferences, including in the games they prefer to play. Modern developers aim to serve the largest possible audience during the development process. In any case, a lot of people enjoy playing straightforward arcade games in their web browsers without having to download anything. They used to be plain and dull. They can now compare their level of interest to the best games being developed by the biggest companies. Today, we’ll take a look at a few fun games that you can access from your phone’s browser.

The Games Themselves

Just keep in mind that the games are not listed in ascending or descending order. They are all excellent illustrations of how casual game development is currently progressing.

Line Rider

This appears to be a simple game, but it requires a thorough understanding of physics and possibly even the art of road construction. Throughout the game, you will build complex structures that will either speed up or slow down the main character. All of the necessary objects are present. If you want to show off your work, you can easily download it or share it via social media, which is a built-in feature. You can also try out other players’ creations or criticize those you find unacceptable. If you’re sick of solving puzzles, try the free construction mode.

Wordle

There doesn’t seem to be anything complicated about this game. One round takes only about 5 minutes, so it’s great for lunch breaks or during recreation. The main objective is to guess a word that consists of five letters in six tries. You have to guess the words using a random selection of letters. This game was not created specifically for the mass market. Initially, it was a simple gift from a programmer, but suddenly the popularity of this game began to grow steadily. This game has also won over most people because there are no ads, which makes it different from all the other games that are available for mobile devices.

Powerline

If you’re old enough, you’ll recall the game “Snake.” It’s the old game where you had to eat pixels as food for your main character on a black-and-white screen. The longer you survive and eat those pixels, the more in-game points you earn. The same principle applies here. In fact, this game is more interesting because you compete for supremacy with other players. You run around the field, attempting to set other players up to eat them.

Everybody Edits

This game is more of a level editor than a game in the traditional sense. In fact, it is a fairly unique browser game that is free for everyone. Despite the fact that it is a multiplayer game, you do not interact with other players. This is yet another unique feature that appears here. The numerous tools available in this game can be used for a variety of purposes. It is used and adapted by some enthusiasts to create visual art and even low-level programming. This has become one of the most popular web games, possibly due to its versatility.

Plinko

If you’ve ever watched a TV show from the last century, you’re familiar with the concept of this game. It’s a simple arcade game with balls as the main driving elements. They fall into various colored containers, determining how many points or money you win. You only need to make a bet, which is calculated in coins. There are a huge number of different winning tactics for the Plinko game. They all deal with mathematical tricks that are important to the strategy.

Other Games You Can Try

If you liked the games above, you can also try other games that are quite exciting and interesting:

NoBrakes. This is a multiplayer race that has elements of surprise. You have to collect control points, which can also appear at the most unpredictable moments. BrowserQuest. You play a young warrior who explores the world. You can assemble a team or discover it alone. AdventureQuest. A browser-based role-playing game where you can choose a character with magical abilities and destroy enemies. Neopets. This is where you can buy a virtual pet. This is a fairly old game that is similar to Tamagotchi. Gartic. This is a drawing and guessing game in that up to a dozen people can participate. It is a kind of digital charades.

Afterword

All of these games are excellent examples of the current trend in arcade entertainment development. They are constantly improving based on user feedback. After a few rounds of these games, you can be certain of at least good gameplay and a good mood.