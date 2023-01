Moderate to strong winds are also expected to cause blowing snow.

Snowstorm in Montreal: Up to 25 cm of snow expected Wednesday evening & Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Montreal, with a snowstorm expected to bring between 15 and 25 cm of snow from Wednesday evening to Thursday. Moderate to strong winds are also expected to cause blowing snow.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Please be careful out there.

