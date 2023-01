According to a study by Léger, Quebec is the most optimistic province in Canada, in thinking that 2023 will be better than 2022.

34% of Quebecers are optimistic that 2023 will be better than 2022, while 18% are pessimistic, believing that 2023 will be worse. Quebec has a net optimism score of 16, higher than any other province in Canada. 44% of Quebecers are neutral, believing that 2023 will be about the same as 2022.

The least optimistic provinces in Canada are Alberta, with a net optimism score of 4, followed by the Atlantic provinces, whose net optimism score is 7.

Overall, 34% of Canadians are optimistic that 2023 will be better than 2022, while 22% believe that 2023 will be worse.

