Roughly 9 in 10 Quebecers support bans on importing, buying or selling handguns and assault rifles.

Quebec is the most anti-gun province in Canada

According to a study on gun control by Léger, there is widespread support among Canadians for bans on handguns and assault rifles. In Quebec, 91% support a ban on importing, buying or selling assault rifles, while 86% support the same for handguns, higher that any other province in Canada.

The province with the lowest support is Alberta, where majorities still support complete bans on handguns (65%) and assault rifles (77%).

Overall, large majorities of Canadians support a complete ban on importing, buying or selling handguns (78%) and assault rifles (87%).

