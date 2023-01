Brian Mulroney was the top choice among Quebecers.

According to a study by Pollara, Pierre Trudeau was voted the greatest prime minister in Canadian history.

11% of respondents picked Trudeau as Canada’s greatest prime minister, followed by Stephen Harper (10%), John A. Macdonald (6%) and Brian Mulroney (6%).

Tied in 5th place is current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at 5%, alongside Jean Chrétien and Lester B. Pearson.

“Both Pierre Trudeau and Stephen Harper are polarizing figures, as Trudeau was the choice of 23% of Liberal voters but few Conservatives, and Harper was the choice for 26% of Conservatives but hardly anyone else. Regionally, Trudeau topped the list in most provinces, with Harper in front in Alberta and Saskatchewan, and Mulroney chosen most by Quebecers.

“Pierre Trudeau and Justin Trudeau rank 1-2 among Liberal voters, but were rarely picked by Conservatives. NDP and Green voters both rank Pierre Trudeau as the greatest Prime Minister in Canada.”

"Who was the greatest Prime Minister in Canada?"



P. Trudeau: 11%

Harper: 10%

Macdonald: 6%

Mulroney: 6%

Chretien: 5%

Pearson: 5%

J. Trudeau: 5%

Diefenbaker: 4%

Laurier: 3%

King: 2%

MacKenzie: 2%

Laurent: 1%

Bennett: 1%



Unsure: 40%



Pollara / Dec 20, 2022 / n=4020 / Online — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) January 23, 2023 Pierre Trudeau voted greatest prime minister in Canadian history: POLL

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.