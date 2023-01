Montrealers are being invited to share their thoughts about the plan before Feb. 12.

Plans for a new project to transform the seven-storey building located at 1 Van Horne Avenue in Mile End have emerged, as has a call for public consultation.

Montrealers are invited to voice their opinion on the project — which would turn the 100-year-old former warehouse into a hotel with offices, restaurants and shops, supported in part by an additional attached structure — by Feb. 12, 2023.

Le Plateau-Mont-Royal souhaite entendre la population sur un projet de transformation du bâtiment situé au 1, avenue Van Horne. Date limite : 12 février.



Le Plateau-Mont-Royal souhaite entendre la population sur un projet de transformation du bâtiment situé au 1, avenue Van Horne. Date limite : 12 février.



Détails : https://t.co/k0fE5zpmIEhttps://t.co/QWNp5wnu2c — Le Plateau (@LePMR) January 30, 2023

