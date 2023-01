The greatest hits tour is coming to the Bell Centre just three days after the pop legend’s 65th birthday.

Madonna to bring her Celebration Tour to Montreal Aug. 19, tickets go on sale Friday

With the announcement of a Madonna greatest hits tour this morning comes a very welcome Montreal date. While many other major acts have skipped Montreal over the past year, Madonna’s Celebration Tour is scheduled to descend on the Bell Centre on Saturday, Aug. 19 — just three days after the pop legend’s 65th birthday. The opening act is Bob the Drag Queen.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

