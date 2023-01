As soon as the pandemic began, we predicted that online gambling would begin to grow strongly. Experts argued that starting in 2020, large land-based casinos would begin to move online. And so it happened, many casinos opened their gambling sites and started operating in the region of their influence. The peculiarity is that online gambling allows you to provide services not only in one particular region, but to develop your business to an international level.

As soon as big players entered the online casino market, they started lobbying for legalization of such gambling activities in different countries. A large land-based casino is easier to provoke politicians to make the right decisions, because there are enough resources for that. The experts of onlinecasinospot.ca analysed the market of online gambling in different countries to make sure that the legislative level has changed. We’ve compiled up-to-date information on gambling law changes in several advanced economies from 2020 until early 2023.

United States of America

The gambling situation in land-based casinos in the United States has always been regulated. Casinos were able to obtain a permit to operate, pay taxes, and provide services in accordance with applicable laws. Online gambling was in a difficult situation until the beginning of 2021, not all states legalized such business. However, as of 2021, there is good news.

In the states of Colorado and Mississippi, at the legislative level legalized online gambling, previously only land-based casinos could operate legally. Starting in 2021, online casinos can operate in these states, both by providing access to the gambling site and through an official mobile app. In early 2022, Florida and New York joined the list of states that can legally provide access to online gambling entertainment. It should be noted that there are no plans to legalize online gambling at the federal level by early 2023. However, more and more states will be granting permits for online casinos.

The Netherlands

A country with a special attitude to gambling. Online casinos here were legalized and until the beginning of 2020, nevertheless there was a monopoly by the state. Only state-owned gambling and sports betting sites could operate legally in the Netherlands. Beginning in mid-2020, restrictions and the state monopoly were lifted. Private operators began to obtain licences to provide gambling services. Nevertheless, for the operator to obtain a licence will not seem the most advantageous offer of the state.

Under the current legislation, the operator will have to pay taxes amounting to 29% of his net income every year. Additionally, he also has to pay 1.5% of his net income to the local regulator and 0.5% to fund responsible gaming programs. Such laws cause large operators to enter the country, but medium and small companies do not feel comfortable here. As of early 2023, no changes to the tax laws regarding online gambling are expected.

Germany

Gambling market operators and players from Germany are very lucky, they are almost completely free of restrictions. On July 1, 2021, Germany passed a law called the German Interstate Agreement on Gambling. It was this law that paved the way for all companies that provide online services in the state.

“The law on gambling in Germany has greatly simplified the life of operators, nevertheless, they could work quite legally before. Since Germany is a member of the European Union, it supports all EU laws. Gambling entertainment is allowed in the EU from online casinos, which received one of the reputable licences.” — Charles Moore

After the gambling law is passed, any region can, under a simplified procedure, issue licences to various operators. The only requirement that must be met by an operator who wants to provide services in the online gambling industry is a contribution of 5 million euros. The law also includes a restriction for players, they cannot deposit more than 1,000 euros per transaction. This law regulates not only online gambling but also sports betting, with betting shops having to meet the same conditions in order to obtain a licence. No changes to the gambling law are planned by the beginning of 2023.

UK

The UK was the state that set an example for the rest to legalize online gambling in Europe. Long before 2023, all games here were legalized, operators only needed to obtain a licence. A licence to operate online casinos is issued by the UK Gambling Commission (UGC). Getting a licence is easy, so many gaming platforms were providing their services in the country. However, in early 2020, the UK gambling law was tightened somewhat.

The UK Gambling Commission conducted a study and determined that 22% of players use credit cards to make deposits. This leads to a significant increase in gambling debt, which provokes many problems. That is why the UGC completely banned the use of credit cards in online casinos and betting shops in January 2020. It was also assumed that many e-wallets would fall under the ban because their use involves the same risks. By the beginning of 2023 this question is still under consideration and no final decision has been made. If such changes are adopted in the near future, it will create significant difficulties for the operation of the entire online gambling market in the UK.

The prohibition of credit cards and some e-wallets could be the reason that many operators will leave the UK market. Also, it is these changes that have caused increased demand for crypto-casinos.

Canada

Canada has always been loyal to online gambling. Statistics show that 6 out of 10 Canadians take part in some kind of gambling entertainment. Some prefer sports betting, some play online casinos, others try to visit only land-based casinos. The country has many famous land-based casinos, which attract millions of tourists every year.

It is noteworthy that Canada did not have a single legalized gambling site until 2021. Players used the services of offshore online casinos without any discomfort. No one was responsible for online betting, and offshore sites offered all the necessary services. In 2016, the Quebec government tried to ban such entertainment by issuing Act 74. This law stated that Internet service providers were required to block players who attempted to bet on offshore gambling sites. This law was challenged by the Canadian Radio Association, after which the Supreme Court of Quebec ruled it unconstitutional.

In 2021, the Canadian government took a step towards the operators by legalizing some betting on certain events. As early as April 4, 2022, the province of Ontario legalized online gambling and began issuing licences to foreign operators. Any gambling player was able to get a licence and work legally in Canada. Canada is made up of 10 provinces, with all online gambling being illegal at the federal level unless an individual province decides otherwise. By the end of 2022, 7 provinces provide access to at least one legal online casino.

3. Online casinos

Canada has not had online casinos legalized at the state level for a very long time. Players used offshore sites and could bet there. This did not create a problem, nevertheless, there were no gambling establishments of their own in the country. In 2022, the province of Ontario took the first step toward making online gambling legal. The first online casino appeared, but it opened the door for anyone who wanted to work in Canada’s promising gambling market. Today, there is at least one legal online casino in 7 provinces, usually government-owned, but there are also private gaming platforms.

Regardless of the status of the gambling establishment, it must meet certain standards and have an official licence. This ensures a quality game, which is sure not to spoil the mood, but rather make your day a little more pleasant. Best online gambling sites for Canadian players are thoroughly checked by experts for compliance with all the above norms and can safely boast of an untarnished reputation.

“The rating system of online casinos is supervised by experienced professionals after analysing the most important factors that ensure the safety of the game and guarantee the payment of winnings. You can choose a casino based on welcome bonuses, range of games, availability of progressive jackpot and other criteria”, says casino expert web portal Casinospot.ca, Robert Lewis.

Online casinos should only give good emotions, so choose carefully the sites to which you give your attention and even money.

2. Land-based Casino

Land-based casinos in Canada are popular, their activity is legalized at the legislative level. In the province of Quebec alone, there are 9 large land-based casinos. The province of Ontario also offers players to bet at several large casinos. Casinos are regulated by the Criminal Code of Canada and services can only be provided by those casinos that have received licences.

1. Betting

The Canadian government had a loyal attitude to betting in the past. Betting on sports could be legally performed in the state bookmakers’ offices. These sites include Sport Select, Pro-Line, and Mise-O-Jeu. Each province may have its own rules for sports betting. For example, in the provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador there is a limit on the maximum bet; it cannot exceed 250 CAD.

Conclusion

By early 2023, many countries are showing good trends towards the legalization of online casinos and betting shops. This trend according to onlinecasinospot.ca experts will continue and by the end of 2023 online gambling will be legal in most countries in Europe and worldwide. The main reason for such changes can be considered the influence of the pandemic on the gambling sector of land-based casinos. Large players have launched their gambling sites and started to make profit, so they will develop this direction. It is the big casinos that can lobby for gambling laws in different countries.