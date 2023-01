“This visual of great simplicity — an arrow symbolizing movement, in a circle symbolizing the tunnel — is now part of Montreal’s heritage.”

As tweeted by the STM in a celebratory message this morning, the logo for the Montreal metro was unveiled 60 years ago today, making this the anniversary of an iconic local image.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the occasion, commending the simplicity of the graphic that has become part of the city’s heritage.

“Already 60 years of the metro logo! This visual of great simplicity — an arrow symbolizing movement, in a circle symbolizing the tunnel — is now part of Montreal’s heritage.”

—Valérie Plante

Le logo du métro de Montréal célèbre 60 ans d'existence!



Simple, clair et efficace, il est devenu un véritable emblème de la métropole. #polmtl https://t.co/3haHjjcROW — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) January 16, 2023

