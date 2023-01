“It is a privilege to work closely with innovative artists that are creating unconventional theatre — theatre that challenges its audience and explores deeply personal yet worldly ideas and issues.”

Centaur Theatre’s Wildside Festival is here, Jan. 16 to Feb. 11

The annual Wildside Festival is back after two Januaries in the dark due to pandemic closures across the cultural landscape. From Jan. 16 through Feb. 11, Centaur Theatre’s Wildside will bring cutting edge productions to the stage at Centaur as well as la Chapelle, courtesy of festival curator Rose Plotek.

“With this year’s Wildside offering, I’m pleased to continue to introduce Centaur audiences to bold experimental theatre. This has always been what Wildside is at its core and it allows Centaur to encourage and support theatre creators from a great diversity of backgrounds in our community. It is a privilege to work closely with innovative artists that are creating unconventional theatre; theatre that challenges its audience and explores deeply personal yet worldly ideas and issues. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with la Chapelle Scène Contemporaine for a fourth consecutive year.”

—Rose Plotek

Wildside begins with Talisman’s production of Wildfire by David Paquet, which runs at la Chapelle from Jan. 16 to 28. See the complete lineup below.

Wildside Festival 2023

Wildfire

By Talisman Theatre

Jan. 16–28, 2023 at la Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines

Evenings at 7:30 p.m., with additional ASL Performance Sat, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.

A comedy as fiercely dark as any Greek tragedy.

Proje(c)t; les Bonnes

By Troisième Espace Théâtre

Jan. 26–29

Jan. 26–28 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28–29 at 3 p.m. at Centaur Theatre

A trilingual adaptation (English, French and Spanish) of the play Les bonnes by Jean Genet.

Theatre for One Screenings

Feb. 1 & 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Centaur Theatre

A collection of short films featuring monologues, exploring the difference between the screen and the stage.

Planting an Apple Tree

By the Bakery

Feb. 8–11 at 7:30 p.m. at Centaur Theatre

A new Ukrainian work surrounding a woman and her relationship to her land, written as an immediate response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Confabulation: Me, My Selfie and I

Feb. 11 at 9 PM Centaur Theatre

A storytelling showcase featuring raw, honest anecdotes from the people that lived them.

Music Series

Vice Versa

(Proje(c)t; les bonnes post show)

Jan. 27–28 at Centaur Theatre

A free bilingual music series celebrating English songs originally written in French.

Resistance Pop and fundraiser

Feb. 10 at Centaur Theatre

Come together and bear witness to 2022 Ukrainian resistance songs translated into English for the first time. (Planting an Apple Tree post-show)

For more on the Wildside Festival, please visit the Centaur Theatre website.

