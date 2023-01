According to a report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA), the yearly earnings of Canada’s 100 highest-paid CEOs have soared to a record average of $14.1-million in 2021, 243 times more than the average worker. This represents an increase of 26% from 2018.

These trends in CEO pay are expected to continue due to high profits and inflation.

“By 9:43 on the morning of January 3, the average member of the 100 highest-paid CEOs in Canada will have made as much money as the average Canadian worker makes in a year—that’s $58,800, by breakfast time on the year’s first workday.”

