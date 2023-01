The development attached to Rosemont metro was inaugurated on Monday.

193 social and affordable housing units for seniors have opened in Rosemont

On Monday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced the inauguration of Îlot Rosemont, a development attached to Rosemont metro that features 193 social and affordable housing units for seniors. According to plans, Îlot Rosemont will feature 96 subsidized and 97 non-subsidized housing units.

The building will also serve as an administrative centre for the Office Municipal d’Habitation de Montréal and its 300 employees, previously located in Saint-Henri.

L’Îlot Rosemont est inauguré! 🎉



On y trouve 193 logements sociaux et abordables pour les personnes aînées et un centre admin. de @OMHMontreal.



C'est un projet phare directement connecté à la station de métro Rosemont et qui permettra de loger plus de Montréalais(-es).#polmtl pic.twitter.com/HhCODLs8UI — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) January 16, 2023 193 social and affordable housing units for seniors have opened in Rosemont

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.