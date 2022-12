It’s Aubrey Plaza’s world. We’re just living in it.

The most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The most popular movies streaming in Canada are Emily the Criminal (Netflix), Elf (Crave) and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (VOD).

The most popular TV shows streaming in Canada are The White Lotus (Crave), Yellowstone (Paramount+) and Wednesday (Netflix).

For a week-by-week update of the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For the latest streaming content on Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, CBC Gem, Apple TV+ and Criterion Channel, please see our weekly streaming roundup.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.