Albertans are almost twice as religious as Quebecers.

According to a study by EKOS, Quebec is the least religious province in Canada.

Just 27% of people in Quebec say that religion is somewhat or very important to them, significantly lower than those in Alberta (50%) and the Atlantic provinces (46%).

Overall, 40% of Canadians say that religion is important to them, while 55% say it is not.

The same study also found that Quebecers were those least likely to have attended a religious service in the past three months.

