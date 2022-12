The Indigenous Village will feature activities focused on Indigenous approaches to land and water management while showcasing Indigenous cultures.

Old Port of Montreal to host Indigenous Village Dec. 9 to 11 as part of COP15

The Old Port of Montreal is hosting an Indigenous Village as part of the biodiversity conference COP15, from Dec. 9 to 11. Hosted by the Indigenous Leadership Initiative, the village will feature activities focused on Indigenous approaches to land and water management while showcasing Indigenous cultures and offering an Indigenized gathering space for Indigenous participants at COP15.

Visitors to the site, located on the promenade du Vieux Port across from the Grand Quai, can expect to see cultural displays and art by local and international Indigenous artists, a number of kiosks with Indigenous-made art, jewellery and other products, as well as food demonstrations.

For more on the Indigenous Village, please visit the FAQ on the Indigenous Leadership Initiative website.

