The Old Port of Montreal has announced that its beautiful skating rink will reopen from Dec. 10 to March 5. This year’s schedule of events includes DJs every Friday night, musical performances, ice sculptures and more.

The Old Port of Montreal skating rink is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Presale season passes are available through Dec. 10 at a 25% discount.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit the Old Port of Montreal website.

