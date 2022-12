The secret decoration of the enigmatic Little Pink House has become a Christmas tradition in the city.

Saint-Henri’s Little Pink House has been decorated for Christmas

Montreal photographer Shaune Thompson captured a curious development at Saint-Henri’s Little Pink House on Monday: someone had decorated the structure on top of the Canada Malting Silos for Christmas.

The Little Pink house is now decked with a Christmas wreath, while the adjacent red structure now has a small decorated pine tree and large pink gift box on the roof. The secret decoration of the enigmatic Little Pink House has become a Christmas tradition in the city.

