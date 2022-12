In a press conference on Wednesday, Quebec Premier François Legault was asked about the fatal hit-and-run that occurred near a Montreal elementary school on Tuesday, and what the government could do to improve safety in school zones. Legault appealed to Quebecers to be careful in school zones, but also claimed that most drivers in the province respect the 30 km/h speed limit. That claim is way off base according to CAA-Québec, who said that 96% of drivers in Montreal and 92% in Quebec City drive too fast in school zones, sometimes exceeding speeds of 70 km/h.

Tuesday’s incident is the latest in a string of deaths and serious injuries involving pedestrians and vehicles in Montreal over the past few weeks.

On Wednesday, 45-year-old Longueuil resident Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and causing the death of Maria Legenkovska, the seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee who died on Tuesday.

“We are devastated by the death of the seven-year-old girl in Montreal and all the recent dramas involving pedestrians in Quebec. Slowing down to protect life is true everywhere, but even more so in school zones.” —CAA-Québec

Ralentir pour protéger la vie, c’est vrai partout, mais encore plus dans les zones scolaires. C'est au cœur de notre mission en sécurité routière à CAA-Québec et parmi les actions concrètes de notre Fondation.https://t.co/azZP9jSM19 — CAA-Québec (@CAA_Quebec) December 14, 2022 Legault claims Quebecers respect school zones when 96% of Montreal drivers speed through them

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.