Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Montreal, with widespread fog continuing throughout the day and gradually improving tonight.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Please be careful out there.

