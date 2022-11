“DreamLand” is the second single from the band’s forthcoming album, to be released in the Spring.

Many years ago, Montreal indie rock band Po Lazarus played to a nearly empty room in London, Ontario, but it wasn’t the lack of fans that made the show memorable — it was the Dancing Cowboy, who “danced like crazy” throughout the band’s set and bonded with the musicians afterwards. The famous London, ON personality, aka Beverly Campbell, was subsequently flown in to Montreal years later to be the star of the new Po Lazarus music video, “Dreamland.”

Though the video for the band’s second single off their forthcoming album was shot pre-pandemic, it’s only seeing the light of day today. Watch the video, directed and edited by Elisabeth Couture and Jordano Aguzzi, below.

