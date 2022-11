The STM has announced that elevators are now operational at the stations in NDG and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

As per the STM’s plan to make 41 of its 68 metro stations universally accessible by 2025, elevators have now been installed at Villa Maria and Pie-IX. Villa Maria and Pie-IX are the 22nd and 23rd metro stations to have been renovated in order to be universally accessible, at a cost of $24.6-million and $81-million, respectively. (Villa Maria has three elevators and Pie-IX, which required significantly more repairs according to the STM, has four).

“Accessibility to our metro network is essential as it contributes not only to the social inclusion of people with functional limitations, but also to the development of neighboring communities. And this is the very essence of public transport: connecting all citizens to what the city can offer them.” —Laurence Parent, De Lorimier borough councillor and Vice-President of the STM Board of Directors

[#Accessibilité universelle] Grâce à la mise en service de nouveaux ascenseurs, les stations Pie-IX et Villa-Maria sont respectivement les 22e et 23e stations universellement accessibles du réseau du métro.

