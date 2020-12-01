The STM plans to have 41 wheelchair accessible metro stations by 2025

There are currently 16 Montreal metro stations with elevators, but the STM has announced plans to make 25 additional stations wheelchair accessible (and stroller-friendly) by 2025 — that’s 41 wheelchair accessible stations (or 60%) out of 68.
At the moment, work on elevator installation is underway at 13 stations, among them Atwater, McGill, Mont-Royal and Villa Maria. It’s also been announced that elevators will be added at Place St-Henri, Outremont and Longueuil-Université de Sherbrooke.
More information about these plans can be found on the STM website.
