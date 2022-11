Sometimes life gets a little tough. It’s a natural part of progression, but that doesn’t make it any more fun to deal with. The bad news is that, if you want to get further in life, then you’ve got to suffer through some of the uncomfortable bits. But the good news is that there are plenty of inspirational people who’ve been there before you and Netflix has made documentaries about just about all of them. So, if you’ve had a bad day and want to watch some women absolutely killing it whilst you devour a bathtub full of popcorn, then we’ve got you covered.

Poker Queens

We’re starting things off with a lighthearted documentary that will get anyone with a competitive streak on the edge of their seats. Poker Queens is a tell-all documentary that follows several of poker’s most prominent women. One of them is a Hollywood actress, another dresses up as a man at the table in order to be taken more seriously. It really does make for fascinating viewing even if you’re not particularly interested in the game. By the time you get to the end you’ll be a diehard poker fan, or at the very least have a newfound admiration for poker’s female players. If you’re feeling inspired by what you’ve learned during the documentary and want to give your new skills a go, then free online poker is one way to start. By using a no-deposit bonus you’ll be able to get to grips with the poker basics without having to deposit any of your own money.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

This story isn’t technically a documentary but it is based on a true story and it’s such compelling viewing that it more than deserves a spot on the list. Self Made tells the story of a real person, C. J. Walker, an African American woman who wants to cast off her job as a washerwoman and show the world her incredible hair care product. She begins by selling small tins to those local to her and before long word gets around. Soon C.J. Walker becomes the first female African American millionaire and Self Made shows us how she got there. If work is getting you down then you’ll be able to revel in this tale of a woman who sidesteps her bosses, trusts her instinct and ingenuity, and comes out on top, despite living in a system designed to keep her down.

Gaga: Five Foot Two

There’s a whole slew of documentaries about the women who light up our radios at the moment. Selena Gomez, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and now Lady Gaga all have documentaries dedicated to their stories. In all honesty, whichever is your favorite artist is probably the right pick for you, but we particularly love this 2017 documentary that follows a small slice of Stefani Germanotta’s life. Instead of trying to tell her whole life story, this documentary focuses on the woman behind the glitz and glamour. Lady Gaga is known for her incredible outfits, hair, and makeup, always creating drama whenever she sets foot on a stage. However, in Gaga: Five Foot Two, we see her in casual clothes, makeup-free. It’s disarming in a way, but it’s wonderful to listen to her talk about her worries when performing and practicing for big upcoming shows. Knowing that even our heroes can feel the pressure sometimes helps us to deal with the pressures in our own lives a bit better.