Lady Gaga also took the opportunity to pose alongside co-star Adam Driver’s Burberry Hero campaign.

Lady Gaga wears stunning “Haus of Versace” gown to House of Gucci premiere

House of Gucci had its premiere in Milan tonight, and Lady Gaga has shared photos of herself wearing a beautiful custom red Versace gown. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci, played in the film by Adam Driver.

Lady Gaga also shared a photo posing beside Adam Driver’s Burberry Hero cologne ad. Check out the photos in the slider below.

Lady Gaga always looks stunning on the red carpet. Here she is again below in a purple silk chiffon Gucci gown at the House of Gucci London premiere Tuesday night.

House of Gucci will be released in theatres on Nov. 24.

