Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies streaming in Canada, including the top 3 horror movies streaming right now.

The most popular horror movie in Canada is Parker Finn’s directorial debut Smile starring Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner and Caitlin Stasey, streaming now via Paramount+.

In second place is Jordan Peele’s science fiction horror film Nope starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, which is streaming in Canada on VOD.

Rounding out the top 3 horror movies in Canada is Barbarian starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long, which is streaming in Canada via Disney+.

