On Nov. 16, 1885, Métis leader Louis Riel was executed by the Canadian government. To mark the anniversary, on what has been designated Louis Riel Day in Canada, the Métis flag was raised on Parliament Hill on Wednesday.

“137 years ago, Louis Riel was executed. Today, we raised the Métis flag on Parliament Hill to honour his memory and his fight against injustice, a struggle that continues to this day for the Métis.” —Marc Miller

Riel, the founder of the province of Manitoba, led two resistance movements in defence of Métis rights and despite being elected three times to be a member of the House of Commons, he could never take his seat due to his outlaw status.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a statement about Louis Riel Day, describing Riel as a “great Métis leader, protector of their land and advocate for the distinct Michif language and Métis culture.”

Trudeau also acknowledge Riel’s tragic execution as part of a legacy of injustice towards Indigenous Canadians on the part of the federal government.

“As we celebrate Louis Riel’s legacy and reflect on his vision of strong and prosperous Métis communities across the Homeland, we acknowledge that a lot of important work remains to be done on the journey to reconciliation, based on respect, cooperation and partnership. The Government of Canada is committed to building a renewed relationship with the Métis and all Indigenous Peoples from coast to coast to coast.” —Trudeau

