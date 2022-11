According to Léger, Musk is trying to legitimize his controversial decisions using bogus, unscientific Twitter polls that skew Republican.

Jean-Marc Léger, president of the polling firm Legér, has once again criticized Elon Musk, now the owner and CEO of Twitter, for trying to “legitimize his controversial decisions using bogus polls.”

Musk had asked his followers if Twitter “should offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” The poll found that 72% voted in favour, causing Musk to confirm that amnesty would be provided to suspended accounts on Twitter.

Léger had previously criticized a Twitter poll by Elon Musk when he asked his followers if Donald Trump should be allowed to return to the platform, stating that, despite having a large number of respondents, Musk’s polls are not scientific and skew Republican.

“It is not the number of respondents that makes a survey scientific, but its representativeness. “Musk being a right-wing capitalist and a Republican, chances are that a higher proportion of his followers are too, and they influence the outcome of the vote.” —Jean-Marc Léger

