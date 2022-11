The November 2022 issue of Cult MTL has arrived, featuring an interview with les Shirley, a Montreal rock trio that connects the dots between ’90s grunge, 2000’s punk rock culture and catchy pop. The band is made up of three women, namely lead singer Raphaëlle Chouinard, bassist Sarah Dion and drummer Lisandre Bourdages (the latter two are also members of NOBRO). On the occasion of the release of their second album More Is More, Chouinard spoke with us about how the album reflects the times and defined what a Shirley is and what it means to get Shirley’d.

Cover photo by Stéphanie Dinsdale

Also in the November issue is a feature about the image+nation LGBTQ2+ film festival (which turns 35 this year), interviews with Montreal musician Waahli, local artist Poline Harbali and Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters (who spoke about a McGill University lawsuit linked to the Israel/Palestine conflict), a review of Villeray’s Italian hotspot Moccione and more.

Look for the magazine across Montreal and explore the digital issue at the link below.

