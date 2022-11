“This is a government and a Prime Minister who simply do not understand the realities facing people right now. They’re out of touch.”

Ahead of this afternoon’s fall economic statement by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh had a few things to say about how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are responding to greed-flation in Canada. Singh pointed to the massive profits being made by oil companies while Canadians worry about paying for heating, and by corporate grocery stores while many Canadians can barely afford to pay for groceries, as signs of greed-flation — an injustice the Trudeau Liberals are failing to remedy.

“What is clear is that greed-flation — inflation caused by the greed of these large corporations — is absolutely contributing to the rising cost of living, and the Liberals and Justin Trudeau don’t have the courage to do something about it.

“Furthermore, with the cost of gas and energy going up, this winter will be tough, and there’s nothing in this fall economic statement that shows a desire to provide support to people during the winter.”

Singh also spoke the poor state of the healthcare system across the country, in terms of wait times and a lack of human resources. He accused Trudeau of lacking the courage to meet with the premiers to engage in discussions about supporting the provinces to “save the healthcare system.”

“Overall, we’re talking about a Liberal government that is not meeting people’s needs, because this is a government and a Prime Minister who simply do not understand the realities facing people right now. They’re out of touch.”

