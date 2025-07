What to do today in Montreal for Canada Day

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal for Canada Day.

What to do today in Montreal for Canada Day

Tuesday, July 1

Canada Day celebrations in the Old Port, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jazz Fest presents Thundercat at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Jazz Fest presents Ayra Starr at the TD Stage

Simple Plan play the West Island’s all-day Canada Day party

Canada Day Comedy Show at Brass Door Pub

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.