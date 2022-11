A significant portion of the millions expected from the sale of “Dream Boat” will go to refugee support organization Choose Love.

“Dream Boat,” a sculpture by the notorious British artist Banksy, will be for sale as part of a collection presented by Montreal gallery S16 (as well as Montreal’s Ballon Rouge Art Advisory) at the upcoming Context Miami art event. S16 has had a relationship with Banksy for some time, having featured and sold a handful of gallery works by the political artist in the past.

The “Dream Boat” sculpture, which premiered at Banksy’s Dismaland theme park in 2015 — in a coin-operated game that involved guiding police boats to chase the refugee boat — is expected to fetch millions. A “significant portion of the proceeds” will be donated to Choose Love, a refugee support organization.

Context Miami takes place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4.

