On Monday, Montreal City Council adopted a Declaration for a local Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and Girls. Mayor Valérie Plante spoke about the declaration, saying there’s a need for this observance “because violence against girls and women is unacceptable.”

“The Polytechnique anti-feminist attack, femicides, the #MeToo movement, the Hockey Canada scandal… all of these events remind us that violence against women and girls is very real. Nothing can justify this violence. Together, we must find ways to eliminate it. In memory of the victims of Polytechnique and the victims of femicides in Quebec, and in honour of the women and girls who must be protected, let us continue to fight for equality.” —Valérie Plante

At the national level, Dec. 6 is the Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, marking the anniversary of the Montreal massacre at École Polytechnique in 1989.

