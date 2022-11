“Thank you for choosing an active mode of transportation with such enthusiasm. Together, we make a difference.”

It’s been a record season for BIXI, with nearly 9 million trips in Montreal, Laval & Longueuil

The bicycle sharing service BIXI recently packed up for the year, but on Thursday they announced that 2022 was another record season, with nearly 9 million trips logged in Montreal, Laval and Longueuil.

“We are proud to have accompanied you on nearly 9 million trips across the island of Montreal, Longueuil and Laval. Thank you for choosing an active mode of transportation with such enthusiasm. Together, we make a difference.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante added that cycling enthusiasts can count on her administration to “continue to transform our city and allow more and more bicycle travel throughout Montreal.

“A city that makes room for cycling is a city where life is good!”

Une autre saison BIXI record! C’est une grande fierté de vous avoir accompagnés dans près de 9 MILLIONS de déplacements à travers l’île de Montréal, Longueuil et Laval.



