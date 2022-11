Incoming Montreal police chief Fady Dagher told the media yesterday that he has both been a victim of and engaged in racial profiling during his career in law enforcement. He also acknowledged that systemic racism exists within the SPVM, where he has had various roles for 25 years — particularly working with minority and vulnerable communities — as well as heading up the Longueuil police since 2017.

Mayor Valérie Plante says that Dagher is a unifying force who will usher in “a new era” for the SPVM.

“He represents the future of policing. He is experienced, human and unifying. And he is the ideal person to build the Montreal public safety model with us. With Fady as the new chief of police, a new era is beginning at the SPVM.” —Valérie Plante

Dagher was nominated to be the next Montreal police chief by the city’s permanent commission on public security on Thursday. His new role will be made official following approval (by vote) from city hall and by the provincial government.

